Spoiler as MOSES KURIA now buried RUTO’s only chance of succeeding UHURU as President in 2022-See what he said yesterday?

Monday May 27, 2019 -Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has revealed that Mt. Kenya region will field its own presidential candidate in 2022.





Sp eaking after a church service at Kerugoya St. Thomas Anglican Cathedral in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, Kuria also revealed that the region will form its own political party for its preferred candidate.





“We are deliberating on how to have our own to become the next President,” stated Kuria on Sunday.





"We are not going to let the presidency go, we can't give out the loaves of bread and the bakery at the same time," he added.





Kuria’s declaration couldn't come at a worse for Deputy President William Ruto who has spent a lot of time campaigning in the mountain region with the hope that Mt. Kenya will reciprocate his effort by electing him President when Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.





