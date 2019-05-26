Somalia President MOHAMMED FARMAJO does the unthinkable after UHURU detained his Ministers and sent them away at JKIA-See exatcly what he has done?

Sunday May 26, 2019

-Somalia President Mohammed Farmajo has banned his ministers from holding seminars, conferences and meetings in Nairobi, amid deteriorating relationship between the two countries.





This follows the Monday incidence in which a Somalia minister and two MPs were denied entry at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.





In revenge and to avoid future embarrassment, Federal Government of Somalia has asked ministers to instead shift meetings to Addis Ababa, Kampala or Kigali.





"Somali Government directs its ministers to shift conferences, meetings and seminars from Nairobi to Kampala, Kigali, and Addis Ababa. This comes after Kenya denied Somali diplomats visa this week," RTN TV reported.





"Somali Federal Government release circular directing Government agencies, donors and UN bodies not hold meetings, seminars and conferences in Nairobi, Kenya," a circular further confirmed the move.





On Friday, President skipped travelling through Nairobi, another precautionary measure to avoid embarrassment. He was travelling to South Africa.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



