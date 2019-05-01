Shock on RUTO as Tanga Tanga chairman dumps him for disrespecting RAILA ODINGA-Vows to vigorously campaign for RAILA in 2022

Saturday May 25, 2019 -Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka has ditched Deputy President William Ruto's camp and joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s team.





Speaking yesterday, Onyonka, who was the Chairman of Tanga Tanga Movement Kisii County, was not pleased with the way the DP has been attacking Odinga, saying he cannot be party to a team that lacks manners.





He told journalists that the AU envoy has done so much for this country and deserves respect from all Kenyans.





He also faulted politicians who are associated with Ruto for abusing Odinga while disregarding the fact that he had played a major role in Kenya's liberation.





"Let it be known from today that I am no longer working with the Deputy President since I have found out that our political destinations were far apart and that we are politically incompatible," he explained., went on to add that it was a political liability to be allied to Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











