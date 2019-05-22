SHOCK as UHURU blocks RUTO from lecturing in United States and Canada- The son of Jomo is getting petty like RAILA ODINGA

Wednesday May 22, 2019-

Fresh details have emerged over how State House blocked Deputy President William Ruto from touring United States and Canada where he was to deliver political lectures in a number of universities.





According to impeccable sources, Ruto was supposed to leave the country on Monday but State House refused to approve his visit.





The trip was planned with a large entourage consisting of top officials from the DP's office and a host of MPs.





State House believed that Ruto’s tour was political and he was preparing to sell his 2022 presidential bid to Kenyans living in US and Canada.





On Tuesday, Ruto’s communications secretary David Mugonyi confirmed that the DP had indeed been scheduled to travel abroad.





He maintained, however, the trip was only cancelled because of what he termed a“tight scheduling challenges” as Ruto’s foreign tours were coinciding with President Kenyatta's.

Mugonyi said Ruto was to fly to the US for “various official engagements” and proceed to Canada to speak at the Open Governance Partnership Conference scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.





“However, His Excellency the President is scheduled to travel to South Africa for the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa this Friday. Afterwards, the President is expected in Vancouver, Canada, for a Women Deliver Conference scheduled for June 3-6,” Mugonyi said.



