Shock as RUTO exposes UHURU’s State House badly! See what UHURU and his men are doing to him-No one deserves this

Friday May 24, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that a section of people close to the presidency are keen to have him lose his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





Speaking during an interview with Kameme FM on Thursday, Ruto admitted for the first time that not everybody at State House was comfortable with him, adding that some are keen to see his backsliding.





“We are leading a Government which is bound to have people of different characters. There are those who are sly and cannot be trusted,” Ruto said.





At the same time, the DP maintained that he is not owed anything by Mt. Kenya region, noting that every Kenyan has a right to make independent decisions on their leadership without coercion.





“I have said before and I want to repeat again that there is no region in this country that owes me anything. There is nothing like repaying a debt that some people have been talking about,” said Ruto.





Last week, media reports indicated that Dr Ruto had a scuffle with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and the President has since demanded to know what transpired.





The Kenya DAILY POST



