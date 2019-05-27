Shock as RAILA ODINGA blows the whistle on his own brother OBURU as he warns Kenyans against him-See what he did that has angered RAILA?

Monday May 27, 2019- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has warned Kenyans against falling for his elder brother Dr. Oburu Odinga’s remarks about him contesting for Presidency in 2022.





Speaking during the burial of Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito's brother on Saturday, Raila asked Kenyans to ignore Oburu’s comments and treat them as his personal views.





“Those are Oburu’s personal views I have not said it anywhere that I will be in the race in 2022. Oburu talked about it, and I have told him about my stand," Odinga asserted.





According to Raila, he had reached an agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta not to discuss 2022 succession politics.





Oburu had earlier stated that Raila was still young and hinted that he will be on the ballot come 2022.





“Raila is still very strong and he has all it takes to run, how dare you say he has aged when Oburu is not old,” Oburu declared.





He added that the ODM leader did not need to declare his bid early since there was still plenty of time left ahead of the next polls.





“There is still plenty of time. Our party must field a candidate, but in my opinion, Raila is still energetic and is up to the task,” Oburu insisted.



