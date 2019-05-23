Shock as Mt. Kenya shifts allegiance from RUTO after using him and vow to die with MUDAVADI-The DP will see dust in 2022

Thursday May 23, 2019 -Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has received a huge boost in his quest to becoming President in 2022 after retirement of Uhuru Kenyatta.





This is after Mt. Kenya vowed to die with him in the 2022 Presidential contest, saying they owe no one any political debt.





Led by former Gatanga MP Humphrey Njuguna, the Kikuyus told Mudavadi that they will not be interested in the Presidency come 2022 and that he should come closer to President Uhuru Kenyatta who will leave the seat for him when he retires.





“We need someone who will revamp the economy and tame the runaway theft that we are witnessing now and you fit the bill,” Njuguna told Mudavadi.





“When the leadership of any nation is inept, all key pillars of the nation crumble down. We should rethink the direction of this country now than never before,” he added.





His sentiments were echoed by Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba who said Mudavadi is the only leader acceptable across the country and therefore the best bet for President.



