SHOCK as it emerges WAITITU‘s daughter, JOSEPHINE NDUNGU has Sh 100 million in her account- She is a student at Strathmore

Thursday May 23, 2019 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, today for misappropriating Sh 558 million.





The Governor was arrested after sleuths carried out raids in his home in Runda and Garden Estate.





Surprisingly, the officers found crucial documents that may lead to the prosecution and jailing of the incompetent Governor.





One of the documents the detectives found, is a bank account belonging to Waitutu’s daughter, Josephine Ndungu, who is a third year student at Strathmore University, Nairobi.





In the account, detectives found Sh 100 million stashed there.





The money has been deposited into her account over the last 8 months.

The officials said it is just a matter of time before they arrest Josephine, who will be prosecuted for handling stolen money.





Waititu is already in police custody waiting to be prosecuted tomorrow (Friday) for misappropriation of Sh 558 million and other crimes of money laundering.



