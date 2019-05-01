SHOCK as it emerges UHURU and RAILA never met with Dubai ruler and never gave them an audio evidence implicating WETANGULA in the gold scam

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - United Arabs Emirates has rubbished reports of a meeting that was reported to have happened between Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, together with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to discuss the ongoing gold scandal.





According to UAE Ambassador to Kenya, Khalid Al Mualla , the Sheikh and the two Kenyan leaders enjoyed close ties and had not met to discuss the saga .





He said the Sheikh never even gave them the audio recording that is purporting to implicate Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula in the scam.





At the same time, the Ambassador rubbished claims that the complainant, Ali Zandi, was a relative of the UAE royal family.





He said Zandi, who claimed to have lost money in the scheme, was not a citizen of UAE and as such, he could not be related to its one of its rulers.





“I can’t tell you if he (Zandi) exists or not, but who is he?”





“Can anyone show me proof that the gold was going to the ruler of Dubai?”





“I have not seen such a thing and I think someone was working hard to damage relations, which are cordial.”





“Both Kenya and UAE are smarter than that,” stated Khalid.



