SHOCK as it emerges that RUTO could be arrested and jailed before 2022 – UHURU and RAILA are not joking with thieves of public money

Saturday May 25, 2019-

Renowned political analyst, Prof Herman Manyora, has said Deputy President William Ruto may be incarcerated before 2022 presidential poll for opposing the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





For the last one year, Ruto, who is second in command, has been opposing the handshake accusing Raila Odinga of being insincere in the handshake.





Now appearing You Tube Channel dubbed “Take It or Leave It “on Saturday, Manyora warned that Ruto risk of going to jail if he continue to oppose the unity between Uhuru and Raila.





Manyora based this on the recent security withdrawals of leaders allied to the DP and absence of top security officers at his functions, which he termed a proof that he is a marked man.





He noted that the DP could end up in jail even without doing any notable crime, especially in Kenya where the authorities can easily spot mistakes when "there is a need to".





"Even an arrest, charging and imprisonment of Ruto is possible. Even somebody as high as him can be charged, it is not far-fetched," Manyora said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST