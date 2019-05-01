SHOCK as it emerges GLADYS WANGA’s boyfriend was involved in the fake gold scam – She has many boyfriends but here is the scammer’s name

Monday May 20, 2019 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has warned Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, against politicising the ongoing fake gold probe.





On Sunday, Wanga issued a Press Conference and said MPs Oscar Sudi, Nelson Koech, Caleb Kositany and Governor Stephen Sang were sent by Deputy President William Ruto to drag the name of ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, into the fake gold scandal.





However, in a fierce response on Monday, Sudi divulged that Zaheer Jhanda, who is the alleged key player in the scandal, boarded a chartered plane from Kisumu to Dubai together with Raila Odinga.





Sudi went ahead to dare the former Prime Minister to deny the allegations.





He further called on all involved individuals to carry their own crosses and cease implicating innocent persons.





“Hon. Gladys Wanga should keep politics out of this and let the law takes its course.”





“I understand one of the players in this scandal is Gladys Wanga’s boyfriend, she should therefore refrain herself from dragging bedroom matters to serious and sensitive issues that might cost our country’s diplomatic ties with United Arab Emirates,” Sudi said.



