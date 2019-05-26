Shock as Governor MIKE SONKO escapes death by a whisker in Buru Buru! See what goons did to him in broad daylight?

Sunday May 26, 2019 -Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko yesterday escaped death by whisker after angry goons stoned his convoy in Buru Buru yesterday.





This is after chaos erupted at the City Church in Phase 4 Estate, following a tussle over the parcel of land that also houses a school.





According to the church pastor, the scuffle started when a group of goons armed with machetes and other crude weapons arrived at the church, where school children were learning and started to demolish it.





The goons are reported to have been claiming that they were effecting a court order.

Kinderstar Primary school which is said to have a population of 300 pupils was completely destroyed.





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko however arrived at the scene moments later, but the goons started hurling stones at him and his convoy.





It forced the intervention of security officers who fired in the air to disperse the rowdy group.





Sonko claimed that a city businessman is behind the demolitions in an attempt to allegedly grab the disputed piece of land.





