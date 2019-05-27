SHOCK as former Chief Justice WILLY MUTUNGA shares PORN on twitter (LOOK)

, , , , 03:19


Monday, May 27, 2019- Former Kenyan Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga has stirred a storm on social media after he retweeted a porn video on twitter.

Mutunga, who is the Commonwealth Special Envoy to the Maldives retweeted the raunchy video to his over 800,000 followers on Sunday evening.

However, he realized the gaffe immediately and un-retweeted the video but it was too late since a swift Kenyan had already taken a screenshot.


Kenyans have a had a field day trolling the former President of the Supreme Court over  this shocking incident.

See the posts and reaction from Kenyans.




The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

She Cheated And It’s My Fault: How One Man Saved His Marriage

One unnamed lady from Mombasa was caught in between a rock and a hard place after her marriage started to become rather mellow and boring....

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno