SHOCK as former Chief Justice WILLY MUTUNGA shares PORN on twitter (LOOK)

Monday, May 27, 2019- Former Kenyan Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga has stirred a storm on social media after he retweeted a porn video on twitter.





Mutunga, who is the Commonwealth Special Envoy to the Maldives retweeted the raunchy video to his over 800,000 followers on Sunday evening.





However, he realized the gaffe immediately and un-retweeted the video but it was too late since a swift Kenyan had already taken a screenshot.









Kenyans have a had a field day trolling the former President of the Supreme Court over this shocking incident.





See the posts and reaction from Kenyans.

Kama haiko kwa constitution....mbona mnasumbua jamaaa..Alaaa😩 — Ian Clemence® (@iamchagga) May 27, 2019

mutua tu ndo anajifanya holy grail, hao wengine wanajua mahali hupatana kuchapa weed wakivutaga shash.. — Nimrod kingori (@Kingori_nimrod) May 27, 2019



