Shock as ESTHER PASSARIS names all the GAYS and LESBIANS working for UHURU and RUTO! You know them-This is big folks!

Monday May 27, 2019 -Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has come out to declare her support for the homosexual activists seeking State acknowledgement.





Speaking on Monday, Passaris lashed out at the Judiciary for dismissing the petition last week, saying that the vice is already in Kenya, and the sooner it's accepted the better.





She claimed that homosexuality exists even in the highest levels in the country, admitting that she knows of some top State officials who are gays.





According to her, some of the gays that she knows are too afraid to come out for fear of victimization.





"Hata tukikataa haya mambo yanafanyika. Mimi mwenyewe najua magay wengi, wapo hata kwenye serikali na mabiashara (these things are happening despite our refusal to admit it. I personally know many gays, some even in Government and businesses)" she said.





She stressed on the need for Kenyans to stop pretending to be righteous and embrace the group, noting that keeping them isolated will only worsen the situation.





According to Passaris, there is nothing wrong with people making their own sexual decisions as losing as they are over age, promising to back the motion is tabled in Parliament.





"Kama watu wamekomaa na wameamua wanataka hivyo that is not my business. Pia tukumbuke wapo watu ambao wamezaliwa na jinsia zote mbili, sasa hao watafanywa aje? Hii motion ikiletwa bungeni mimi nitassuport.





(If matured people decide to go that way then that is not my business. It’s also worth noting that there are people with both sex organs, how will we handle such people? I will support the motion if tabled in Parliament)," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



