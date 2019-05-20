Shock as DPP HAJI now indirectly warns RUTO, WETANGULA and their people to stop linking UHURU and RAILA to the Dubai gold scam-See what he said?

Monday May 20, 2019- Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has indirectly warned Kenyans against linking President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the Dubai gold scam that is threatening to end the political career of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, who is the mastermind of the whole scandal.





In a statement on Saturday regarding the ongoing investigation where a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family was defrauded in a gold scam, Haji told Wetangula to carry his own cross and stop linking the President and former PM.





“ My attention had been drawn to a leaked audio clip between two speakers, one who claimed that certain information had been relayed to President Uhuru Kenyatta , former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i , to facilitate the release of a confiscated consignment of gold.”





"Such claims and their circulation through social media and specifically, leaked phone recording in today's age of real-time borderless publishing are alarmist and may needlessly cause disaffection.





"Until all facts are obtained and analysed, it is irresponsible and possibly unlawful to publish such material to the public," read part of the statement.



