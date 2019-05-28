She was playing with her chapati like BOOBS! More embarrassing VIDEOS of Nairobi socialite QHUI TASHA surface online

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

-Nairobi Instagram socialite, Qhui Tasha, has been humiliated further after more of her naughty videos leaked online.





Tasha is a well endowed beauty with big hips and buttocks that have been driving men crazy.





It’s alleged that the naughty videos were leaked by a man she was selling her flesh to and when the deal went sour, he decided to humiliate her.





In the embarrassing videos, the curvy socialite is seen playing with her fallen boobs.





Watch.

















Here are more photos of Qhui Tasha.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST



