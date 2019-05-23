SHAME! This is a school in Alego Usonga Consitutuency, the area MP should be ashamed of himself (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 06:04
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - A concerned citizen has raised an alarm over the deplorable conditions of Gombe Komolo Primary School which is located at Alego Usonga Constituency.
Despite the Government disbursing the CDF kitty to the area MP, the school still has mud structuters.
The toilets are also in a messy condition.
See photos.
