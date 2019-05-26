SHAME as Nation Media Group throws a bash to AUCTIONEERS for booking 7 pages of advertising everyday as Kenyans swim in debts

, , , , 06:05

Sunday, May 26, 2019-Nation Media Group has been smiling to the bank as auctioneers fight for advertising space in the Daily Nation.

Every-day, there are several advertising pages in the Daily Nation  where auctioneers advertise property and items recovered from people who have failed to repay debts.

Most Kenyans are swimming in debts and losing their properties to auctioneers due to  to harsh economic times .

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, shared a snippet from the Daily Nation where a photo of auctioneers meeting with Nation Media Group management was published  and said,”Nation Media Group threw a bash to auctioneers for giving the Nation 7 pages of advertising every day. Awesome! What does this say about our economy ?


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Is How I Caught My Cheating Wife! Don’t Joke With People Like Me!

Last year while scrolling through my wife’s phone, I stumbled upon a message written to her by an unknown man. I’m not sure how it hap...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno