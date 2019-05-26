SHAME as Nation Media Group throws a bash to AUCTIONEERS for booking 7 pages of advertising everyday as Kenyans swim in debts

Sunday, May 26, 2019

-Nation Media Group has been smiling to the bank as auctioneers fight for advertising space in the Daily Nation.





Every-day, there are several advertising pages in the Daily Nation where auctioneers advertise property and items recovered from people who have failed to repay debts.





Most Kenyans are swimming in debts and losing their properties to auctioneers due to to harsh economic times .





Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, shared a snippet from the Daily Nation where a photo of auctioneers meeting with Nation Media Group management was published and said,” Nation Media Group threw a bash to auctioneers for giving the Nation 7 pages of advertising every day. Awesome! What does this say about our economy ? ”







