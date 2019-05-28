SEXY Kikuyu slay queen LADY, ANGELA WAIRIMU, to rot in jail after she was arrested in Nigeria with 6.5 Kgs of cocaine(PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

- A Kikuyu lady has been arrested in Nigeria by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) after she tried to smuggle 6.5 kilogrammes of cocaine.





Wairimu, who is said to be a model and a businesswoman dealing with beauty products , was arrested at Abuja airport where she landed from South Africa aboard Ethiopian Airline flight.





She had concealed the drugs in a briefcase.





Wairimu told police that a friend in South Africa approached her to assist an unknown person to deliver a briefcase containing clothes to Nigeria.





She claims the briefcase that contained drugs was brought to the airport by an errand boy.





She was to deliver the consignment to the husband of the sender who was to meet her at the airport in Nigeria.





Wairimu claims this was her second trip to Nigeria to buy home-made beauty products and local fabrics for her beauty company called La Model which is based in South Africa and Kenya.





She denied being under any financial inducement but confessed that her daughter was suffering from acute leukaemia which put her under financial pressure.





Here’s a photo of the Kikuyu lady who is under police custody after she was arrested with the drugs.







