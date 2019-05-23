SEXY identical twins parade their bare BOOBS on Instagram and men are drooling (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 06:20
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - They call themselves the Clermont twins and they are not only identical, they are also very beautiful.
Just like most identical twins, it is very difficult to tell them apart as they are mirror images of each other.
The American models have caused chaos on Instagram after they shared this raunchy photo exposing their bare twins to their over 1.3 million followers.
See the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST