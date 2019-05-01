See what was found inside Governor WAITITU’s strong room in his house in Runda – No wonder UHURU is angry with this shameless thug

Friday May 24, 2019 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s homes and offices on Thursday and found evidence linking him to the missing Sh588 million from the County.





The combative Governor is accused of awarding tenders to companies associated with him and his immediate family members through which millions were siphoned from public coffers.





According to one EACC official, the detectives found a lot of evidence linking the Governor to the misappropriation of sh 558 million.





In one of Waititu’s safes, detectives found 30 title deeds that indicated that he had recently purchased huge tracts of land in Kiambu and Nairobi Counties.





The detectives also found that Waititu had purchased a multi-billion property including the five-storey Delta Hotel along University Way and is constructing Jamii Bora Building on Koinange Street.





Sleuths also found that the Governor’s daughter, Monica Njeri, a doctor at Kenyatta National Hospital, was operating a bank account with Sh 100 million stashed in it.





The money was wired from one of Kiambu County Government’s accounts.





Waititu was arrested and later released on a Sh 500,000 anticipatory bail



