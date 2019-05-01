See what was found in Governor WAITITU’s bedroom after EACC raided his Runda home on Thursday morning – This thug is going to Kamiti for many years

Thursday May 23, 2019 - Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO, Twalib Mbarak, has said the Thursday morning raid into Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu’s homes was a success and expressed confidence of nailing the Governor over misappropriation of County funds.





In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday afternoon, Mbarak said the detectives found crucial documents that will help in prosecuting the Governor for misappropriating Sh 558 million.





Twalib said preliminary findings reveal that contractors paid senior County officials, their companies and their relatives.





Waititu was arrested after more than six hours of interrogation following a dawn raid by the detectives in his Runda and Garden Estate homes in Nairobi.





Some 15 other County officials are also under the EACC’s radar over graft.





Earlier this month, the Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showing Waititu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.



