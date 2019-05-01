See what RUTO told WAITITU who was begging for help after EACC arrested him for depositing millions in his family accounts – UHURU/ RAILA will be happy

Thursday May 23, 2019 - Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu was forced to call Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday after detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested him for stealing over Sh 558 million from Kiambu County coffers.





On Thursday morning, EACC officials raided Waititu ’s homes in Runda and Garden Estates where crucial documents were taken away from to aid with investigations.





Sources privy to the surprise raid said the Governor immediately reached out to Ruto on phone informing the DP of his arrest and Ruto gave him an assurance that he was together with him.





However, Ruto did not call Waititu back who was then bundled into a police car and taken to EACC headquarters for further questioning.





Waitutu’s efforts to call Ruto when he reached EACC headquarters were futile.





Waititu was arrested for stealing Sh 558 million from Kiambu County coffers.





The Governor's bank accounts have already been frozen by the Assets and Recovery Agency (ARA) and it is just a matter of time before the money is wired back to Kiambu County’s accounts.



