See what KHALWALE told an ODM orphan who urged Kenyans to stone RUTO to death at Uhuru Park for stealing public money

Sunday May 26, 2019

-Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has come to the defense of Deputy President William Ruto who is accused of siphoning billions meant for country’s development.





On Saturday an ODM fan identified as Okal, who had branded himself as a human rights activist, hit out at Khalwale for declaring his support for Ruto’s presidency in 2022.





“How a sane person support a thief, someone who has plugged this country into irreversible economic turmoil! Boni u r cursed , look beyond the handouts, this guy is Kenyan enemy #1 he sld be stoned to death at Uhuru park at noon to set as an example to the thieves (sic)," Okal wrote.





Khalwale while reacting to the tweet, reminded Okal about the meaning of democracy in a country.





"All these descriptive words that u are using here are meant to express ua disgust for my withdrawal of support for ua hero. Sir, take it easy! Democracy does not mean supporting @RailaOdinga, it's about the right of freedom to vote for the candidate of ua choice, (sic),” Khalwale wrote.





Last week, Khalwale dumped Ford Kenya party and joined Jubilee Party which is associated with Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta.



