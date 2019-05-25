See how this well endowed lady turned heads in a party with her ‘wide load’-some ladies are just blessed (VIDEO)

, , , 08:25

Sunday, May 26, 2019- This lady’s massive behind caused chaos in a party as thirsty men tried to enjoy the view.

She claims her derriere is 100 percent natural but some people find it hard to believe her due to its sheer size.

From the video going viral o social media, even ladies were mesmerized.

Some ladies are just blessed.

Watch the video below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Is How I Caught My Cheating Wife! Don’t Joke With People Like Me!

Last year while scrolling through my wife’s phone, I stumbled upon a message written to her by an unknown man. I’m not sure how it hap...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno