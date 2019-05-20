See how ODM MPs embarrassed GLADYS WANGA when she defended RAILA ODINGA over fake gold scam – BABA alikula pesa!!

Monday May 20, 2019

-Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, was on Sunday embarrassed when she issued a presser defending National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, over fake gold scam.





Raila Odinga together with President Uhuru Kenyatta have been constantly mentioned in the illegal gold scam where criminals posing as international gold merchants conned Emirates ruler, Sheikh Maktoum, Sh 4 billion.





One of the criminals is Bumgoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, who has mentioned Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta as one of his accomplices.





On Sunday, Wanga issued a presser alone since ODM MPs boycotted the press conference.





Speaking after the embarrassment, Kisumu Women Representative, Rosa Mbuyu, said they refused to accompany Wanga to the presser because ODM party is yet to agree on how to approach the fake gold saga debate.





“We are yet to decide on whether to address the issue or leave it entirely in the hands of the investigators. That's why we have remained silent. Wanga's decision to hold a presser was her personal decision hence the absence of fellow ODM leaders at the function,” Buyu said.



