See how much ex-CS RASHID ECHESA and MALALA paid criminals gangs to butcher people senselessly in Matungu? These thugs belong to Kamiti

Tuesday May 21, 2019 -Police in Kakamega County are pursuing a crucial lead to unravel the mystery surrounding the senseless killings in Matungu Constituency.





This is after it emerged that one of the politicians wired a Sh150, 000 to two main suspects in the macabre killings.





Among those linked to Matungu killings include former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Matungu MP Justus Murunga and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor.





The politicians had been arrested last week but were set free yesterday pending the conclusion of the investigations.





The police now say they may charge the politicians for aiding and abetting the murders.





“One of the politicians was arrested after police found out that he had sent Sh120,000 to the suspect arrested in Nairobi. The same politician had also sent Sh30,000 to another suspect who was coordinating activities of the gang in Matungu,” said a police officer familiar with the investigations.



