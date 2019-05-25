See how much DP RUTO has stolen since forming Government with Uhuru in 2013? This is too much folks; it is way too much

Saturday May 25, 2019 -Embattled preacher Bishop David Ngari, alias Gakuyo, has launched a scathing attack against Deputy President William Ruto, accusing of looting public coffers without any mercy.





Speaking yesterday, Gakuyo claimed that the DP has so far stolen in excess of one trillion to build his war chest ahead of the presidential race in 2022.





“Ruto is the biggest thief, he has so far stolen up to one billion for campaigns in 2022,” Gakuyo said.





He adds that the DP is now using the church to buy loyalty from church members.





“I want to warn you my fellow bishops, do not sell the congregants. The DP knows our problem is money, and because we need money to build the church he is buying you. But I tell you that money will not help you,” he added.





Surprisingly, this comes even as Gakuyo is also facing serious allegations of duping his followers billions of shillings, among other Kenyans who he promised plots of land through his Gakuyo real estate land buying company.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



