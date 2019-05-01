See how MIGUNA MIGUNA deflated Prof MAKAU MUTUA‘s ego for bashing AISHA JUMWA and KHALWALE – This man has no chills and he hates RAILA

Wednesday May 22,2o19- Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna has lambasted celebrated Kenyan scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, after he attacked Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa.





Jumwa was elected on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, but is now supporting Deputy President William Ruto who is a Jubilee Party leader.





Mutua said even though Jumwa was a flip-flopper politician, she was dwarfed by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who recently dumped Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula's Ford-Kenya for Jubilee.





The law scholar likened the two to the famous and undefeated wrestler, Amalinze the Cat, in Chinua Achebe's 'Things Fall Apart', who was finally thrown out of the contest by 'amateur' Okonkwo.





"MP Jumwa isn't the first flip-flopping politician. Many, like Boni Khalwale, beat her to the punch. But unlike Amalinze the Cat -- Okonkwo's avatar -- none will land on their feet in 2022. Flip-floppers will land hard on their backs," Mutua wrote on Twitter.





But in a quick rejoinder, Miguna dragged Raila into the debate, saying he was the 'chief flip-flopper' following his March 9, 2018, handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who allegedly stole his poll win.





"Uhuru Kenyatta is the illegitimate President deputised by Ruto. They both stole Raila's victory in 2017 and killed his supporters. But Raila now supports Uhuru. Khalwale and Jumwa support Ruto. Isn't Raila the chief flip-flopper and betrayer?" Miguna asked.



