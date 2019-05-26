See how DP RUTO is forcing MATIANG’I to join politics-He will regret this later; take it to the bank

Sunday May 26, 2019 -Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka has claimed that Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i is being forced to join politics.





According to Onyonka, dragging Matiang'i's name into the fake gold scam is a clear indication that some politicians want to drag the hardworking Cabinet Secretary into politics.





"We all know that Matiang'i is clean. Some politicians who have realised that it is hard to compromise Matiang'i are trying to drag his name into politics so that he can join. The threats that he will be impeached over the fake gold scam won't sail through," said the MP.





The Ford Kenya MP urged Matiang'i to focus on his work and ignore politicians pushing for his removal.





He argued that Kisii and Nyamira leaders will stand firm with Matiang'i to ensure no one harasses him.





"I will lead other leaders from Kisii and Nyamira to defend Matiang'i so that he can have humble time to deliver. No intimidation or blackmail against Matiang'i will be condoned," he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



