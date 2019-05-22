See a Deputy Governor commissioning just one unit of traffic light; he even invited the press, NKT!!!(PHOTO)

Thursday, May 23, 2019-True to Donald Trump’s words, Africa is a shit-hole continent.

African politicians take voters for fools after they get into power.

When they are hunting for votes, they promise us heaven but when they clinch the seat, they start playing cat and mouse games.

In this photo, the Deputy Governor of Cross River State in Nigeria  is seen commissioning a unit of traffic light.

He  even invited the press to cover the event where he was commissioning just one unit of light.

See photo.





