School boy to remain without testicles after rogue COP injured his private parts after a thorough beating (PHOTO)

Shared as received.





A police officer attached to Sio-port police station, only known as Onyango is alleged to have last evening a ssaulted a form 3 student of Hafumbre secondary school in Siaya County (pictured below) and who hails from Mukhwayo village in Funyula Constituency injuring his private parts.





The student was attacked by the officer at 7pm at a nearby shop where he had gone to buy a bar soap for washing his school uniform. "The officer who was in a group of other policemen pounced on me without explaining what I had done wrong", the boy said.





He then heard other policemen asking their colleague to stop beating him. " I heard them call him by his name ( Onyango achana na yeye twende tumalize operation yetu- Onyango leave him alone let's proceed and complete our mission).





The boy says that after that, he ran and hid to a nearby bush before proceeding home. He was then rushed to Port Victoria hospital where he received first aid before later being referred to Busia County Referal Hospital for further treatment.





Doctors at Busia refferal hospital are said to have removed the boy's testicles due to the severe injuries.





According to Dr.Namudala Amukule, the boy was admitted on 22 may at 3am after being referred from port Victoria hospital.





He says after scanning, they found out that the testis was completely shuttered and had to do an emergency operation to remove them.



