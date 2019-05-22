SCANDAL! Here’s OSCAR MODOCH, a Manager at Ciala resort in Kisumu, who was recorded having 3Some SEX in leaked viral photos.

, , , , 08:33

Wednesday, May 22, 2019-Two married men and a woman from Kisumu have been trending online after photos of them having 3some sex in a lodging emerged.

In the photos, a light skinned woman alleged to be married is seen sandwiched between the two men who are also married.

The identity of one of the men in the leaked 3some sex photos that have gone viral has been unveiled.

His name is Oscar Modoch, a manager at Ciala resort in Kisumu.

 He was sharing the same woman with his friend who was in an Insurance company.

Check out photos of the Ciala resort manager,  who has been caught up in the shameless sex scandal.











The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno