Safaricom extends BOB COLLYMORE’s tenure by one year amidst fierce succession politics.

Thursday, May 23, 2019-

Safaricom has extended the tenure of CEO Bob Collymore for 12 months.





Collymore was set to leave the trillion shilling company in August 2019 but he has been given one more year to compensate for the time he was away on health grounds.





Mr. Collymore took a nine month leave in late 2017 to seek for specialized treatment in London after he was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the blood called Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)





In a candid interview on the JKL Show, Collymore, who resumed his duties as the boss of the giant Telecommunication Company in August 2018, admitted that he’s lucky to be alive.









He said: “When I was finally diagnosed in London, the doctor told me that I probably had it for about 6 months. Being diagnosed with cancer for me was not such a big deal and a lot of people seem to think that is a bit strange.





“But I was really upset when they told me that it was going to take 9 months. I was like are you crazy? There is a company that has to be managed back at home and a family to take care of,”





“It would have killed me if I was not diagnosed early. Because AML becomes fatal within weeks and month. It would have killed me by Christmas, I would have been ex-Safaricom CEO,"





The announcement comes amidst intense lobbying for the next CEO to be a Kenyan.

Under Collymore, Safaricom has grown to be the most valuable company at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), worth over Ksh 1.1 trillion.



