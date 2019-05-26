RUTO’s allies tell DCI to summon RAILA ODINGA over fake gold scandal - He was not the whistle blower as he claims

Sunday May 26, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have asked Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to summon NASA leader, Raila Odinga, over fake gold scam.





Speaking in Narok on Saturday, Narok Women Representative, Soipan Tuya said failure to investigate the former prime minister who had already denied being involved in the embarrassing multi-billion scam would be tantamount to a cover up by the investigative agencies.





Tuya claimed there was enough evidence linking Raila to the gold scam and therefore the DCI should consider the Orange party leader a key suspect.





“We are calling on the investigative agencies to investigate Raila. We would know the DCI is engaging in a cover up if he (Raila) does not record a statement over the fake gold,"Tuya said

Tuya ‘s sentiments were echoed by Narok East MP , Ken Aramat who asked the DCI to summon Raila over Sh 400 million fake gold scandal.





The MP said failure to summon Raila will be tantamount to cover-up since Raila is the mastermind of the fake gold scam.





The politician’s remarks came a few days after a leaked phone conversation between a man believed to be Bungoma senator Moses Wetang'ula mentioned Raila, Matiang'i and President Uhuru Kenyatta while trying to calm down an angry Dubai-based businessman who was asking questions about his gold consignment.



