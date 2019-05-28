RUTO’s men cry foul after KIKUYUs and LUOs dominate KRA top job - Claim RAILA ODINGA is a conman and he is misadvising UHURU

Tuesday May 28, 2019 - A section of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of sidelining the Kalenjin community professionals in his recent State appointments.





In his latest State appointments, only a small number of Kalenjin professionals were appointed to plum Government positions despite Deputy President William Ruto holding a 50 percent stake in Government.





Today, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced the final shortlist of five candidates to succeed John Njiraini, who is set to retire on May 31st.

The initial list had 30 applicants but the shortlisted five are Duncan Otieno Onduru, James Githii Mburu, Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Boro Ndungu and Anrew Kazora Okello.





From the look of things, a Kikuyu or a Luo is likely to land the slot and neither a Kalenjin nor a Luhya has been shortlisted.





Political pundits are quick to point out that the handshake deal Uhuru and opposition chief, Raila Odinga, is seen to be working and now spreading to prestigious parastatals in the country with allies of the two leaders being appointed for plum positions in Government.



