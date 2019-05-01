RUTO will regret associating with the corrupt WAITITU, see what he said that may make UHURU hate him for good - He has exposed him

Friday May 24, 2019 - Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu said on Thursday that his arrest had a political connotation and blamed Harambee House and State House operatives of being behind it.





Addressing journalists after he was released by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Waititu said he was arrested because of being a member of Tanga Tanga group.





Tanga Tanga is a group associated with Deputy President William Ruto and it consists of some politicians from Central Kenya and Rift Valley.





Waititu told Kenyans that Ruto is a bona fide member of the Tanga Tanga group, a claim that he dismissed when he was hosted on Kameme FM on Thursday morning.





Ruto said he is a member of the Jubilee Party and dismissed other amorphous groups like Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke.





According to EACC CEO, Twalib Mbarak, Waititu was arrested for stealing Sh 558 million from Kiambu County’s coffers.





Waiitu’s move to link Ruto to Tanga Tanga group’s activities comes at a time President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned politicians against premature campaigns.



