RUTO should tell Kenyans where he gets millions of shillings he contributes every weekend - MUDAVADI says he is contributing more than Safaricom

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to shed more light on where he gets the money he has been donating in fundraisers across the nation.





In an exclusive interview with a major daily on Tuesday, Mudavadi said that the second in command has been donating more money than Safaricom and other companies in the nation.





The ANC Party boss said that the donations of the DP, whose networth remains unclear, leave many questions unanswered even as he seeks to ascend to power in 2022.





He noted that there is no way an individual can keep donating money yet he cannot explain where he gets the same from.





“People must question why an individual will donate money more than even Safaricom that makes billions of shillings in profits.”





“You cannot donate money more than what your companies are able to make,” Mudavadi said.





Every weekend, Ruto contributes more than Sh 10 million in church harambees and other small functions.



