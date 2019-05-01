RUTO reveals why he is always accompanied by thieves and conmen despite being second in command – This man will beat RAILA hands down in 2022

Thursday May 23, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto revealed on Thursday why he is surrounded by conmen and thieves of public money like Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, in many events.





In an interview with Kameme FM on Thursday morning, Ruto said he accepts the thieves and conmen in his entourage because they are innocent until proven guilty.





Ruto gave an example from 2008, he was accused of helping fuel the post-election clashes and was charged with the death and rape of thousands of Kenyans.





"I have learned through experience that it is wrong to falsely accuse anyone.”





“President Uhuru Kenyatta and I were charged with murder and rape, things we didn't do.”

"We were taken to the ICC through propaganda and lies.”





“I know that it is possible to be accused of things you didn't do the same way it happened to us," he explained.





"In 2013, we were elected even as we fought to clear our names because Kenyans believed in us.”





“If they didn't, Uhuru and I wouldn't be where we are," Ruto added.





Ruto also gave an example of Ferdinand Waititu, who came under fire due to an audit report that claimed his County spent money on State House functions.





"Waititu was asked to respond to queries about State House budget, retired presidents' pension, and South Sudan.”





“That's why I stated that he should have been questioned on matters regarding Kiambu County.”





“That, I would not have had a problem with," Ruto said.



