RUTO now reveals what will make him retire with UHURU in 2022 and leaves his supporters in tears-This is real folks, the DP may never vie for Presidency in 2022

Thursday May 23, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has revealed what will make him retire from active politics in 2022.





Speaking during a Thursday morning interview with Kameme FM, Ruto stated that the courts are the only ones with the power to stop him from vying for the presidency in 2022.





He explained that he was ready to retire with President Uhuru Kenyatta if the court rules in favour of former Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe , who sought interpretation on whether the DP is part of the Presidency and should, therefore, retire with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





He noted that he was not hell-bent on becoming President, saying even if he lost the Jubilee party ticket to contest the country's top seat, he would support the winner.





According to the DP, he would humbly form the Opposition if he will not make it to State House without causing trouble as has been a habit of Kenya's election losers.

