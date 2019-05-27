RUTO now reveals the real danger of MOSES WETANGULA’s gold scam and why RAILA is to blame for everything

Monday May 27, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has warned that the ongoing gold scandal could strain the relationship between Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).





Speaking yesterday, Ruto called on the DCI and the DPP to bring all the culprits involved in the gold scam to book, noting that jobs and business opportunities for Kenyans in UAE could be in jeopardy as a result of the scandal.





At the same time, the DP called on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to keep the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta out of the scandal and face the consequences alone.





He questioned Raila role in the whole scandal, saying he and his cronies who flew with him to Dubai should be investigated.





“Raila should carry his own cross on the gold issue and stop putting in jeopardy jobs and business opportunities for thousands of Kenyans in UAE,” said Ruto.



