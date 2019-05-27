RUTO in trouble for sabotaging UHURU’s Big Four Agenda-He may be forced to resign ASAP or the President may just sack him

Monday May 27, 2019 -Lawmakers associated to President Uhuru Kenyatta have accused the Deputy President William Ruto of sabotaging Uhuru's plan for the Big Four agenda.





Speaking during a church service in Nairobi's Kasarani area, the leaders asked the Deputy President to either suspend his political campaigns or resign.





Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro , MPs Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Joshua Kutuny , (Cherangany), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) and Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) opposed Ruto's frequent political rallies.





“When Uhuru is busy pushing for his agenda, his deputy is busy asking for 2022 votes," Kutuny cited.





Other leaders present during the church service were former Dagoretti South MP Denis Waweru and former Tigania West MP Kilemi Mwiria .





“It is sad that some of those people whom we went into the last elections together with the promise of building the nation and improving the lives of Kenyans are now pushing individual interests,” Waweru weighed in.





The Kenyan DAILY POST