RUTO finally reveals the source of his millions he contributes to harambees every weekend – RAILA ODINGA will be jealous

Thursday May 23,2019-Deputy President William Ruto has finally put to rest the debate over his source of millions he contributes in Harambees across the country every weekend.





For the last 6 years, Ruto’s generosity has been questioned by a section of opposition leaders, who have argued that the money he gives almost on a weekly basis exceeds his monthly salary.





However speaking on Thursday on Kameme FM, the DP said that apart from being a public officer, he has been in business for 30 years, hence his ability to raise such funds.





Ruto said that some of the money comes from many friends who choose to stand with him in giving towards the construction of churches and other initiatives.





"Mimi nimekuwa mfanyabiashara kwa zaidi ya miaka thelathini. Ni vile siwezi anza kutangaza eti niko na kampuni fulani na fulani. Pia niko na marafiki kadhaa. (I have been in business for over 30 years. It is only that i cannot start saying i own this and this company. I also have many friends)," Ruto said.





He also lashed out his critics, terming them bitter with him and only using the fundraiser issue as a political excuse to get to him.





National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi are among opposition leaders who have been questioning the DP source of millions.



