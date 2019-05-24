RUTO and RAILA in trouble as MUDAVADI reveals his grand plan to winning 2022 Presidential contest-He is unstoppable!

Friday May 24, 2019 -Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has vowed to give Deputy President William Ruto and NASA Leader Raila Odinga a run for their money come the 2022 Presidential election.





Speaking during an interview, Mudavadi noted that 2022 will be his time to lead this country after sacrificing his bids for Uhuru Kenyatta in 2002 and Raila Odinga twice in 2007 and 2017.





He said he has what it takes to become President in 2022, saying he had shown selflessness thus should be trusted to steer the country forward after the retirement of President Kenyatta.





The ANC leader rubbished the inroads Ruto is making in Western Kenya as meaningless, saying the Luhyas are only interested in his wallet and will not vote for him when the time comes.





“I am not worried about the many visits other people make in Western Kenya region. Some leaders crossing over does not translate into votes. In fact, Ruto should be worried because they only invite him for fundraisers. Those people are only interested in his fat wallet nothing more,” Mudavadi said.



