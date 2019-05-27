RURACIO BUDGET! See the amount of money these KIKUYU parents demanded from a man who wanted to marry their daughter

, , , 06:51


Monday, May 27, 2019 - Kikuyu parents have turned their daughters into businesses.

They exploit their boyfriends and husbands when they go to pay dowry by coming up with crazy demands

We came across this budget of a certain Ruracio in Kikuyuland where the man who wanted to marry a lady was milked dry.

Among the crazy demands by the girl’s parents is a whooping Ksh 50,000 to buy clothes for the special ceremony and 50 goats each valued at Ksh 10,000.

See the budget.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

She Cheated And It’s My Fault: How One Man Saved His Marriage

One unnamed lady from Mombasa was caught in between a rock and a hard place after her marriage started to become rather mellow and boring....

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno