Rift Valley billionaire, BUZEKI, strikes again! This guy will kill UHURU and RUTO even before their time-See what he told Kenyans?News 05:20
Monday May 27, 2019-Renowned businessman Zedekiah Bundotich alias Buzeki has asked Kenyans who support Jubilee Party to consider withdrawing their support, arguing that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-lead outfit cheated them.
Venting on Twitter, Buzeki said the Jubilee Party has failed Kenyans, noting that most of the promises that were given are yet to be realised by the Government.
He took a swipe at both the 'Kieleweke' and 'Tangatanga' factions, insisting that early campaigns are a manifestation that Jubilee leaders cheated Kenyans on their manifesto.
For the past two years, President Kenyatta has been rallying for his Big Four agenda, besides intensifying the fight against corruption.
The Kenyan DAILY POST