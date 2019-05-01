Respect corrupt Governors when arresting them – CoG chairman, WYCLIFFE OPARANYA tells DCI GEORGE KINOTI and the EACC

Monday May 27, 2019 - Council of Governors Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, has asked the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to respect Governors when arresting them.





Last week, Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, was arrested for stealing Sh 558 million from his county.





Waititu was frog marched by detectives when being arrested and according to Oparanya, this is demeaning and disrespecting the Governors.





Oparanya said that they were committed to the fight against corruption but maintained that they must be treated with decorum by the crime busters by virtue of the authority of their offices.

“We don’t condone corruption and we are ready to fight it…but the way Waititu was arrested, being frog matched – was so inhuman especially someone of his stature,” Oparanya said.





“Why can’t they have decency?”





“Just summon the Governor, tell him you wish to go to his house for a search instead of all these dramas in front of the media.” Oparanya added.



