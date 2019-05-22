Renowned openly gay Kenyan author BINYAVANGA WAINAINA is DEAD!

Wednesday, May 22, 2019- Celebrated Kenyan author and LBGT activist, Binyavanga Wainaina has passed away aged 48 years.

Binyavanga, who is the first Kenyan to win the coveted Caine Prize for African Writing in 2002, passed on at Agha Khan Hospital in Nairobi after short illness.

Last year, he opened up about his life and even revealed he was planning on marrying his long term partner during an interview with a local daily.

Binyavanga announced that he is gay in 2014 with a post on social media that read:

I am not afraid to talk. In fact, I am doing a documentary on it because this thing must be discussed. Kenyans should discuss it in all platforms but not before they hear the full story,"

In 2016, the talented writer revealed that was HIV positive on social media during the World Aids Day.

What I said (in a tweet) is true. I’m HIV positive and happy! That is all I can say,” Binyavanga said.

In 2017, he suffered a stroke that saw him spend several months in Intensive Care Unit.

Kenyans and literature lovers have taken to social media to pay tribute to him and we have sampled a few below.





