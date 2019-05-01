Reality dawns on former Sports CS RASHID ECHESA as he desperately begs for forgiveness from this man after his unceremonious sacking from the Cabinet

Friday May 24, 2019 - Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, has made a passionate appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive him three months after his sacking from the Cabinet over incompetence and gross misconduct.





Echesa insisted that nearly three months since his sacking, he was yet to understand why the President fired him.





However, he did not rule out that his sacking had something to do with his support for Deputy President William Ruto.





“ If supporting you to be re-elected for the second time is the mistake that I did, I want you Mr. President to find a place in your heart and forgive me. ”





“ If supporting William Ruto could be the cause, I better be told. ”





“ Supporting Ruto is not a matter of life and death but I need to find my peace ,” Echesa said.





This comes only a few days after the former Sports CS spent the weekend in police custody after he was arrested in connection with the Matungu killings.



