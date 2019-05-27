Randy guy on the receiving end after sharing NAKED PHOTOs with his SEXY girlfriend on IG (LOOK)

Monday, May 27, 2019 -

This randy guy has angered netizens after sharing racy photos of himself and his girlfriend on his Instagram page.





The Hawaiian-born guy by the name Jay Alvarrez, 23, shared naked photos of his Italian model girlfriend, Valentina Fradegrada, to his over 6 million followers with the caption:





“I wish you were my big toe so I could bang you on every piece of furniture in my house..”





However, the photos have not gone down well with most of his followers who bashed him for treating his girlfriend as an object.





See photos below and reaction:

“This is honestly disgusting and I feel so sorry for this girl,” one of Jay's 6.3 million Instagram followers commented.





“Sad how you brag this woman as an object. Sadder how she doesn’t know her value,” a second said.





Others asked: “Dude, how can you show your girl to the world like this?” and dismissed the couple as “Desperate for likes”.



